WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (8/6/2022) Results

WWE held a Saturday Night's Main Event house show from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The results are as follows:

- Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya to retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

- Bobby Lashley (c) def. Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler to retain his WWE United States Championship.

- Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

- Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka and Carmella in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship.

- GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

- Seth Rollins makes his way down for a promo segment. Riddle charges the ring to attack Seth Rollins but Rollins grabs a chair to set up Riddle for the Curb Stomp. The Street Profits then make the save before Rollins can execute.

- The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Sheamus creates a distraction, allowing The Usos to pick up the win via pinfall. Drew McIntyre makes his way out to even the odds, leading to the main event.

- Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Sheamus and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) via DQ.

- Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Sheamus and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) in a Street Fight.