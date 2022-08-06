WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T: "I'm All About Taking Care Of My Family."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

During the latest episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T spoke about his return to commentary on WWE Monday Night RAW.

"I'm not looking to get back to the table or anything like that, but I'm all about the check. What I mean by that is I'm all about taking care of my family, so any income coming in, my kids are going to be the recipients in the long run."

On what he expects in the long run:

"I'm going to push myself to the limit. If they were to ask me to come back to the table, I would go. There again, working that 52-week a year schedule, it's a monster being in a different city each week, as well as everything else I have going on hosting SmackTalk. I still have a few more episodes to shoot with that. With this, The Hall of Fame, and Reality of Wrestling, but you know what man? I say 'I never have time for anything, but I make time.' So yeah, I would get the work done."

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t

