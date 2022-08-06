Booker T: "I'm All About Taking Care Of My Family."

During the latest episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T spoke about his return to commentary on WWE Monday Night RAW.
"I'm not looking to get back to the table or anything like that, but I'm all about the check. What I mean by that is I'm all about taking care of my family, so any income coming in, my kids are going to be the recipients in the long run."
On what he expects in the long run:
"I'm going to push myself to the limit. If they were to ask me to come back to the table, I would go. There again, working that 52-week a year schedule, it's a monster being in a different city each week, as well as everything else I have going on hosting SmackTalk. I still have a few more episodes to shoot with that. With this, The Hall of Fame, and Reality of Wrestling, but you know what man? I say 'I never have time for anything, but I make time.' So yeah, I would get the work done."
⚡ Booker T Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Impact It Will Have On Pro Wrestling Industry
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on 790 The Ticket’s Tobin & Leroy Show to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon's [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 26, 2022 08:12AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com