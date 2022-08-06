WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kayla Braxton Scolds Fans For Treatment Of Liv Morgan: "Hush It When She Speaks."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

Kayla Braxton has taken to Twitter to scold fans for their treatment of Liv Morgan during a segment on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, following fans noticing that Braxton had an annoyed expression during their segment.


