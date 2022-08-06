Kayla Braxton Scolds Fans For Treatment Of Liv Morgan: "Hush It When She Speaks."

Kayla Braxton has taken to Twitter to scold fans for their treatment of Liv Morgan during a segment on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, following fans noticing that Braxton had an annoyed expression during their segment.
For those wondering why I looked annoyed - I was disappointed with the disrespectful chants towards our SD Womens Champion. @YaOnlyLivvOnce is so deserving so hush it when she speaks! 🤫 https://t.co/Fdl5kdMeUZ— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 6, 2022
New tshirt idea? 😂 pic.twitter.com/oCEnV9OWP0— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 6, 2022
