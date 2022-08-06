WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Claudio Castagnoli On His Longest Swing: "The Crowd Counted To 100, It Was Actually Only 88 Revolutions"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, where he spoke about his iconic "big swing" move.

"It depends. The longest I've ever swung somebody, the crowd counted to 100. I was made aware from people online that it was actually only 88 revolutions. That's still a lot of rounds. It all depends on the opponent, how hot the crowd is, how tired I am. It doesn't make me dizzy. Just my legs get tired. I've heard from many people that it's their least favorite move to take and they absolutely hate it to the point where they almost refuse to take it because it makes them dizzy and they hate. It. I tell them to relax, which I guess is the wrong thing [laughs]."

Claudio is the current reigning Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion and is signed to the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #claudio castagnoli

