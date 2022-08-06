Claudio Castagnoli On His Longest Swing: "The Crowd Counted To 100, It Was Actually Only 88 Revolutions"

Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, where he spoke about his iconic "big swing" move.

"It depends. The longest I've ever swung somebody, the crowd counted to 100. I was made aware from people online that it was actually only 88 revolutions. That's still a lot of rounds. It all depends on the opponent, how hot the crowd is, how tired I am. It doesn't make me dizzy. Just my legs get tired. I've heard from many people that it's their least favorite move to take and they absolutely hate it to the point where they almost refuse to take it because it makes them dizzy and they hate. It. I tell them to relax, which I guess is the wrong thing [laughs]."

Claudio is the current reigning Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion and is signed to the All Elite Wrestling roster.