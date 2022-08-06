CM Punk on AEW: "I'm Not Gonna Say It's A Viable Threat. It's Just A Viable, Healthy Company."

CM Punk recently spoke with the Hashtag Show, where he was asked what he thinks of the current state of professional wrestling.

“It depends on your perspective. It depends on how grumpy I am that day. You can go either way. You can say that, ‘Oh man, wrestling’s dying.’ Or you can say ‘Well look at it, it’s thriving.'” For the first time there’s a second company that’s viable and I’m not gonna say it’s a viable threat. It’s just a viable, healthy company. A second place where men and women can get paid to wrestle in ring on television. I know there’s people that think dynamite is the greatest thing in the world. There’s people that think dynamite isn’t good. People that think it’s, somewhere in the middle, it could be better. But because we’re having that conversation, I supposed pro wrestling is thriving.”