WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CM Punk on AEW: "I'm Not Gonna Say It's A Viable Threat. It's Just A Viable, Healthy Company."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

CM Punk on AEW: "I'm Not Gonna Say It's A Viable Threat. It's Just A Viable, Healthy Company."

CM Punk recently spoke with the Hashtag Show, where he was asked what he thinks of the current state of professional wrestling.

“It depends on your perspective. It depends on how grumpy I am that day. You can go either way. You can say that, ‘Oh man, wrestling’s dying.’ Or you can say ‘Well look at it, it’s thriving.'” For the first time there’s a second company that’s viable and I’m not gonna say it’s a viable threat. It’s just a viable, healthy company. A second place where men and women can get paid to wrestle in ring on television. I know there’s people that think dynamite is the greatest thing in the world. There’s people that think dynamite isn’t good. People that think it’s, somewhere in the middle, it could be better. But because we’re having that conversation, I supposed pro wrestling is thriving.”

CM Punk Believes It Would Be "Wasteful" For Him To Turn Heel Right Now

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Screenrant, where he spoke about his current role in All Elite Wrestling as a babyface and how it can be [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 03, 2022 06:56PM

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77801/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer