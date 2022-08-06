WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Says 3rd Graders Have More Extreme Verbage Than WWE Wrestlers, Wants WWE To Have An M-Rated Show

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

During the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash spoke about the current state of WWE Monday Night RAW and what he believes an issue is.

“I think one of the problems that the company has right now is that Raw is three hours long. I thought that was the demise of Nitro when it went three hours. Three hours is too long, it’s like asking your fanbase every Monday to watch fucking Titanic or Avatar. It’s just too fucking long. I would love to see a breakaway of Raw and have Raw be a mature, M-rated show and be played on Friday nights on FX. I don’t know where they could get a deal with."

Nash continued.

"I’m so tired of guys saying, 'I wanna kick your butt.' [But] you drive by a bus stop with third graders and they’re like, 'Hey, you fucking cock-sucker, I’ll kick you in the fucking dick.' Those are third graders. Like what planet are we living on where it needs [to be PG].”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #kevin nash

