Finn Balor Finds His New Gear "Restricting", Says He's Still Adjusting But Likes It

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

Finn Balor was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he spoke about the decision to turn heel and join Judgment Day.

“Just thought I’d try something different with the new kinda direction that the character’s going. I felt like a new visual look might be worth a try, as well.”

On how it's affected his wrestling:

“I’m not used to like, being so restricted with my movements, you know? It is a lot more sweaty in there, so I’m still kinda adjusting to getting used to that. But I like it. So far, so good.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
