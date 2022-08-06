Rey Mysterio Isn't As Worried About Vince McMahon's Retirement As He Is About Entertaining The Fans

Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by TJ Sports USA, where he spoke about the aftermath of Vince McMahon leaving WWE.
“None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”
On the future:
“To be honest with you, I’m more worried about what’s happening with The Mysterios, and storylines and how do we make this product even better, you know? Everybody has their input, everybody has a little bit to give, come out on top and add the end of the day, entertain our fans.”
