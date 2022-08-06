WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio Isn't As Worried About Vince McMahon's Retirement As He Is About Entertaining The Fans

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by TJ Sports USA, where he spoke about the aftermath of Vince McMahon leaving WWE.

“None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”

On the future:

“To be honest with you, I’m more worried about what’s happening with The Mysterios, and storylines and how do we make this product even better, you know? Everybody has their input, everybody has a little bit to give, come out on top and add the end of the day, entertain our fans.”

Source: WrestlingNews.co
