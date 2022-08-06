WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Io Shirai (IYO SKY) Shutting Down A Racist Fan

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to his Wrestling With Freddie to recall when Io Shirai, now known as IYO SKY, shut down a racist fan during her NXT days.

“It was a great way to open SummerSlam. It just reminded me of one of the coolest Io Shirai stories ever. There was an episode of NXT, and I don’t think it was a TV show, it was just a house show because this [incident] was recorded on someone’s phone. And Io Shirai’s in a tag match, and she’s waiting for the hot tag to go in. Just then, some racist pr–k in the crowd yells ‘go back to China.’ And she throws a look over her shoulder, and she goes, ‘I’m Japanese, b—h.’ And she takes the tag and the whole crowd just storms this racist guy verbally. They own him and begin to clown him. It was great to see.”

On reports that WWE backstage is more peaceful with Vince McMahon gone:

“I can confirm that. I’ve heard that from a ton of people already.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
