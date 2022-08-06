Bayley Discusses Origin Of Faction With IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

Bayley was a guest on WWE After The Bell, where she spoke to Corey Graves on how her team with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY came to be.

“This is something that I’ve wanted for a while, I would say a couple of years, and actually something that I’ve talked to Hunter about before. I just wanted something different for the division and using girls that I think we’re either underutilized or that didn’t have that opportunity or didn’t get that spotlight, and just a way to evolve myself.”

“But as I got injured and got to spend more time really thinking about it, I knew that I wanted girls who haven’t had the opportunity for RAW or SmackDown, or that haven’t been given the opportunity to feel what WrestleMania is like, because that’s the ultimate goal of everybody. So I just felt like, if I look for girls that haven’t had that yet, the hunger is going to be that much stronger and it’s just going to be fresher for the fans and fresher for the locker room. They’ll get excited to work with different people.”

“So once I’ve thought of it like that, when you look at NXT, it was so easy. I knew who I wanted, I knew who could benefit from it, I knew who I could benefit from, and I knew who would give to the locker room. As cool as it’s going to be for the fans and for us, at the end of the day, it’s also cool to see the girls in the back’s reaction to the girls that are here because you just want good people around, and you want people that you can learn from, and people that you can work with, and make some more magic with for the fans.”

“Dakota, I’ve known her since before WWE and she’s somebody that I always pushed for to get signed before all that. She’s just been a consistent, good friend. She always checked in on me while I was injured and gave me her experiences and really helped me a lot. I felt like her last year that she was just unbelievable. When she got released, that was one of the few moments that I felt very lost. It’s not just because she’s my friend, it’s because she is unbelievably talented and loves this. I was really upset over that.”

“Iyo is one of the best wrestlers, I think, in the company, and definitely a top women’s wrestler. So she’s, no question, her experience and her style in the ring, she’s been ready for a long time to be on RAW and Smackdown.”