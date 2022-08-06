List Of Producers For WWE Raw & SmackDown (July 25th - July 29th)

Here are the list of producers for WWE RAW on July 25th, 2022: courtesy of Fightful Select.
- Logan Paul/Miz fight: Michael Hayes
- Theory promo: Michael Hayes
- Drew McIntyre vs. Theory: Chris Park
- Rey Mysterio's celebration: Petey Williams
- Mysterios vs. Judgment Day: Petey Williams
- Bianca Belair promo: Jason Jordan
- Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop: Molly Holly
- Impaulsive TV: Shane Helms
- AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce
- Riddle & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes.
Here are the list of producers for WWE SmackDown on July 29th, 2022: courtesy of Fightful Select.
- GOOD OLD FASHIONED DONNYBROOK: Chris Park
- McAfee-Corbin altercation: Adam Pearce
- Aliya vs. Lacey Evans: Shawn Daivari
- Ronda Rousey & Liv Morgan vs. Sonya & Natalya: TJ Wilson
- Usos/Street Profits/Jarrett segment: Michael Hayes
- New Day vs. Viking Raiders: Jamie Noble
- Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, special counsel segment: Michael Hayes
Backstage Notes:
- Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Akira Tozawa & T- Bar for Main Event was produced by Jason Jordan.
- Asuka & Dana Brooke vs. Carmella & Tamina was produced by Molly Holly
- The Smackdown post show dark match was Theory vs. AJ Styles, produced by Jason Jordan. He also produced Raquel vs. Shayna for the pre-show dark match.
- Seth Rollins was pulled from media obligations on Friday.
