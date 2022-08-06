WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
List Of Producers For WWE Raw & SmackDown (July 25th - July 29th)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

Here are the list of producers for WWE RAW on July 25th, 2022: courtesy of Fightful Select.

- Logan Paul/Miz fight: Michael Hayes

- Theory promo: Michael Hayes

- Drew McIntyre vs. Theory: Chris Park

- Rey Mysterio's celebration: Petey Williams

- Mysterios vs. Judgment Day: Petey Williams

- Bianca Belair promo: Jason Jordan

- Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop: Molly Holly

- Impaulsive TV: Shane Helms

- AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce

- Riddle & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes.

Here are the list of producers for WWE SmackDown on July 29th, 2022: courtesy of Fightful Select.

- GOOD OLD FASHIONED DONNYBROOK: Chris Park

- McAfee-Corbin altercation: Adam Pearce

- Aliya vs. Lacey Evans: Shawn Daivari

- Ronda Rousey & Liv Morgan vs. Sonya & Natalya: TJ Wilson

- Usos/Street Profits/Jarrett segment: Michael Hayes

- New Day vs. Viking Raiders: Jamie Noble

- Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, special counsel segment: Michael Hayes

Backstage Notes:

- Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Akira Tozawa & T- Bar for Main Event was produced by Jason Jordan.

- Asuka & Dana Brooke vs. Carmella & Tamina was produced by Molly Holly

- The Smackdown post show dark match was Theory vs. AJ Styles, produced by Jason Jordan. He also produced Raquel vs. Shayna for the pre-show dark match.

- Seth Rollins was pulled from media obligations on Friday.

Source: FightfulSelect.com
