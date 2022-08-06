List Of Producers For WWE Raw & SmackDown (July 25th - July 29th)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 06, 2022

Here are the list of producers for WWE RAW on July 25th, 2022: courtesy of Fightful Select.

- Logan Paul/Miz fight: Michael Hayes - Theory promo: Michael Hayes - Drew McIntyre vs. Theory: Chris Park - Rey Mysterio's celebration: Petey Williams - Mysterios vs. Judgment Day: Petey Williams - Bianca Belair promo: Jason Jordan - Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop: Molly Holly - Impaulsive TV: Shane Helms - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce - Riddle & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes.

Here are the list of producers for WWE SmackDown on July 29th, 2022: courtesy of Fightful Select.