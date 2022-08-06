Matt Menard Injured Following AEW Blood & Guts, Removed From IWS Show

Matt Menard recently appeared in a new video posted by JOFO In The Ring, where he opened up about injuries he sustained during AEW Blood & Guts earlier this year.

"June 29, Detroit, Michigan, Blood & Guts, big cage match. Two rings. Hell of an ordeal. Very early on in that match, I kind of get dumped on my head by Santana. It wasn't pretty. Ended up actually, tearing parts of my shoulder, my labrum, my rotator cuff. If you're wondering, 'Geez, Daddy Magic, early on in the match. Didn't you climb to the top of the cage to save Chris Jericho? Did you climb to the top of the cage to save Chris Jericho with a torn shoulder, with your shoulder torn to shreds?' The answer is yes. I'm basically a hero. The good news here, is that it doesn't look like it's going to require surgery. We're rehabbing it, injected some stem cells into the shoulder. The bad news is I will not be able to participate in the event for the IWS."

Angelo Parker is still scheduled to appear at the event, and AEW will be sending a replacement partner for him.