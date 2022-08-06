WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Karrion Kross Returning To WWE And Involvement In World Title Picture

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2022

Update On Karrion Kross Returning To WWE And Involvement In World Title Picture

As seen during Friday's WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to the company with Kross attackingDrew McIntyre and having a stare-down with unified Universal champion Roman Reigns.

In an update from Fightful Select, there was a pitch for Kross to be involved in the Reigns/McIntyre feud and possibly be involved in a match for one of Reigns’ titles as opposed to both.

Fightful also noted the following:

“Fightful had also been informed that USA Network wanted a top title featured on WWE RAW more often, as Roman Reigns is rarely seen on their show since winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania. One USA Network pitch was to even have an interim title, though we’re not sure that was ever seriously considered by WWE.”

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #karrion kross

