Former WWE Superstar Aiden English Announces In-Ring Retirement

A former WWE Superstar Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) has announced his in-ring retirement and plans to transition into commentary work on a full-time basis.
Below are the tweets put out by Rehwoldt on Twitter:
"So here you go:
I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward.
I've always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I'm not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that."
"But I love what I'm doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up!
All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content!
I DO ALL THE THINGS!"
