Former WWE Superstar Aiden English Announces In-Ring Retirement

A former WWE Superstar Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) has announced his in-ring retirement and plans to transition into commentary work on a full-time basis.

Below are the tweets put out by Rehwoldt on Twitter:

"So here you go: I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward. I've always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I'm not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that." "But I love what I'm doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up! All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content! I DO ALL THE THINGS!"

