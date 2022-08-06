WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Aiden English Announces In-Ring Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 06, 2022

A former WWE Superstar Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) has announced his in-ring retirement and plans to transition into commentary work on a full-time basis.

Below are the tweets put out by Rehwoldt on Twitter:

"So here you go:

 I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward.

I've always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I'm not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that."

"But I love what I'm doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up!

All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content!

I DO ALL THE THINGS!"

