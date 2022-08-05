AEW Rampage Full Recap – August 5, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! We have a rare live edition of AEW Rampage ahead of Battle of the Belts tomorrow and we get not only Jon Moxley in a title elimination match against Mance Warner, we also get the tag champs in a Friday Night Street Fight and the debut of new AEW Women’s coach, Madison Rayne! There’s no time to waste so with Excalibur, JR & William Regal beginning on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Jon Moxley defeated Mance Warner via Referee Stoppage (11:36)

We get a hot start with Wild Thing playing as Moxley heads to the ring and then before his opponent enters, we see the video of the promo Mance cut on a special Dark Elevation last night. Moxley attacks Warner as he makes his entrance and Warner is up for the fight. He turns the tables on the champion and tosses him into the barricades. Moxley rolls into the ring, Warner follows, the bell rings and then Moxley immediately rolls out again before throwing Mance into a chair, crushing it beneath him. He follows up with chops but Mance crotches Mox on the barricade and knocks him off with a Clothesline. They head back between the ropes and Warner lays in chops in the corners and Moxley fires up after the third and begins to fire back with his own chops. He attacks the leg of Warner with a Dragon Screw and then applies a Figure Four. Mance escapes with an eye poke then fires in shots to Moxley but the champ flips it over and applies his own punches but Mance takes back over on the outside and throws Moxley into the ring steps and then the barricades before he returns the favour with Suplexing Moxley onto a chair. Moxley returns fire with knees to get back on top then rolls outside to use the ring steps himself but Mance takes advantage with a DDT on them to send us to break. In a shocking turn of events, Jon Moxley begins bleeding but still beats the referee’s count at 8 but Mance locks him in his own Figure Four as both men look for revenge.

We return to the match and Warner attacks the leg of Moxley with stomps and then gets a two from a Spinebuster. He tries the cover again for two and once more for one. Warner gets mad and lays in shots so Mox flips him off but eats a boot to the face for another two count. Warner heads under the ring for a chair and takes it into the ring with another one and Moxley punches it into his face but seems to break his hand in doing so. Warner rolls out and comes up bleeding so Moxley hits him with an Elbow Suicida then back in the ring he takes Warner up top for a Superplex and then lays in the Hammer & Anvil Elbows but can’t do it with his right arm. Warner fights out and drops Moxley with a lariat but both men stay down. We get a two count from Mox and then he transitions to a Kimura and then stomps Warner into the mat whilst keeping double wrist control. He hits a Piledriver and then more stomps before he locks in a Rear Naked Choke and puts Warner to sleep as William Regal wishes him and us goodnight.

Ricky Starks Interview

Lexy Nair interviews Ricky at Dynamite and then QT offers Starks protection from The Factory. He refuses the help and walks off.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth w/ Pretty Peter Avalon via Pinfall (1:40)

Takeshita time next as the Japanese ace from DDT who has impressed everyone makes his entrance. Takeshita rushes the ring at Nemeth’s request and we begin with a Diving Take Line from Konosuke. He lays in punches in the corner but Peter Avalon grabs his boot to allow Nemeth to get on top with knees to the ribs. Takeshita comes right back with a big Blue Thunder Bomb and then finishes it with the Driving Knee.

Avalon jumps Takeshita after the bell but he’s no match for Konosuke either.

Orange Cassidy Interview

Lexy Nair backstage at Dynamite again and Chuck laments their bad luck in Best Friends recently but Trent says they need to stick together and announce they're going for the trios titles and Dr Danhausen joins too.

Madison Rayne defeated Leila Grey w/ Stokely Hathaway via Pinfall (8:00)

Madison Rayne makes her first entrance in AEW and she’s followed by Leila Grey and Stokely Hathaway. The two ladies lock up to begin the match with Rayne being the stronger athlete but Leila lays in a cheap shot in the corner then uses the ropes to escape retribution. Leila attacks but then exchanges standing switches with Madison before Leila lays in two elbows but then gets arm dragged and pinned for two. Madison gets another couple of two counts from roll ups and a backslide before another Arm Drag has her still in control. Another Arm Drag follows and Leila misses in the corner but Stokely distracts Madison and Leila sends her to the floor to send us to break. Leila takes over throughout the break on the outside, utilising the barricades to damage Rayne. She gets a two count when we get back into the ring and then lays in a big elbow strike before choking Rayne on the top rope. They fight in the corner and Leila brings her out with a Snapmare and a Chin Lock.

We return as Madison tries to fight to her feet and then escapes with elbows and a Jawbreaker before laying in strikes to Grey and knocking her down. She follows that with a Northern Lights Suplex with a Bridge for two and then Leila manages to land a Side Slam for two when Madison comes off the ropes. Rayne fights out of the grip of Leila before they exchange strikes and then Madison puts her away with the Cross Raynes.

Jade comes out after the match and says it’s hard to find good help and then says she’ll handle Madison herself at Dynamite this Wednesday. Kiera Hogan attacks after the bell but she eats the Cross Raynes too and then Madison stares Jade down afterwards.

La Facción Ingobernable vs Lucha Bros Preview

This match is going to be fantastic. Tornado/Lucha rules. LFG!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark Sterling cuts off Mark Henry to say that they beat a Lawyer last week but it’s Josh Woods this week. Swerve tells him to shut up and then says that they only needed to ask for this match and Keith says there’s nothing Smart about Mark Sterling and says that Josh Woods and Tony Nese will be a footnote on their journey to a proper tag team. Looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the Main Event!

Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) defeated Tony Nese & Josh Woods w/ Smart Mark Sterling via Pinfall (12:57) in a Friday Night Street Fight

Justin Roberts sets the stage for the Friday Night Street Fight before Nese, Woods & Sterling all make their entrance first. They're immediately out staged by the excellent entrance of our tag champs. They leave their belts and jackets on the ramp and then head on the attack immediately as this match gets underway. Woods overwhelms Strickland whilst Lee does the same to Nese before the two big men square off. Woods tries elbow strikes but Lee absorbs them then drops him with the Double Chop. Swerve sends Nese into a chair with a Drop Toe Hold then Lee and Swerve team up on Woods. Nese throws protein powder into the face of Lee but Swerve kicks it into his to return the favour before sending him into the ring steps and launching a tool box at his head. Woods follows Nese into the steps but Nese takes out Lee with the tool box then Woods drives Swerve into the steps with a Twisting Brainbuster to send us to break. This is wild. Swerve and Nese head into the ring with Trash Cans and it’s Nese on top but Swerve kicks out at two from getting thrown into one. Woods follows with a Knee to the midsection then a Throw onto a Trashcan lid. A table has been set up ringside next to the ramp and then Sterling stops Keith Lee getting into the ring so Nese can hit him with the trashcan lid. Nese & Woods take Swerve out to the apron and look to take him out with a double team. Swerve fights them both off as best he can.

We return to the match with that battle still going on as Swerve avoids the Powerbomb attempt. Lee gets involved and Keith deals with Woods but in the ring, Nese catches Strickland with a kick for two. Keith Lee heads into the ring and runs wild with Splashes on Woods and Nese before Beelling one into the other. Sterling hits Keith with a chair and Lee no sells it and removes it from him but the distraction lets Nese and Woods attack Lee with a Double DDT onto the chair before Swerve hits a 450 onto the pile. Sterling brings a table into the ring and Nese sets it up and brings Swerve up but then Swerve hits a knee. Sterling attacks him with a wrench and then Josh Woods puts Swerve on the table. Keith Lee brings Josh outside and then drops Nese with a Headbutt. Sterling goes up top and Keith Lee grabs him and tosses him through the table. Woods tries to German Suplex Keith from the Apron through the tables but can’t do it until Tony Nese helps with a kick. They fall through the tables and then Nese grabs a bunch of chairs and a trash can lid. He picks Swerve up but Strickland fights back and sends him onto the pile with a big Back Body Drop before hitting the Swerve Stomp and getting the win.

Rampage is always great when it’s live and whilst this was by no means a perfect show, it still managed to live up to that expectation tonight in my opinion. A solid 7.5/10. But what did you think? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and have yourselves a great weekend. So long & Goodnight.