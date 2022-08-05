WWE Friday Night SmackDown [8/5/2022] Results

Here are your WWE Friday Night SmackDown! results for August 5th, 2022: courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan at Rajah.com!

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (August 5, 2022): Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

Video: SummerSlam Recap

We open with a video recapping last weekend's SummerSlam. If you missed it, catch it live on the 'cock Network or catch our complete results coverage here! The video, essentially, was big spots from the show, a bunch of fireworks shots, stills and videos from the marquee matches, and much ado about Music City. Also shown was the surprise returns of Bayley, Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai. Afterwards, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to Friday Night SmackDown and it's time to get this party started!

In the Parking Lot: the Bloodline Arrive; Pat McAfee Goes John Madden on Corbin

We cut to the parking lot and see two vehicles pull up. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos exit one vehicle; Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns exited the other, wearing the new "Acknowledge the Bloodline" tee. Cole and McAfee hype SummerSlam, and McAfee hypes the "ball-kicking" he did at SummerSlam. McAfee then stands up and has production roll that beautiful bean footage footage and, much like John Madden, McAfee dissects it with yellow highlighter, gives us detailed analysis and recaps how he kicked "Bum-Ass Corbin" in the balls. We get multiple repeats, often in slow-mo. Pat McAfee's so damn entertaining for a non-segment rant. You should check it out.

Backstage: Corbin Gets Ridiculed by the Roster

We cut to the back where we see Corbin watching McAfee's rant/ingenious video with Ricochet, Kayla Braxton, Madcap Moss and others. They laugh at Corbin; Corbin takes offense and Ricochet challenges him to a match here and now. McAfee, who's now been given a Telestrator, uses said Telestrator to draw circles on Corbin's face and taunt him more.

Singles Match: Ricochet vs Happy Corbin

Ricochet makes his way out, followed by Corbin and thirteen minutes into our program, we're ready to start our program. Corbin takes a commanding lead early on and uses a brutal clothesline to take the air out of the lungs of Ricochet. The crowd boos and throughout the match, McAfee and Corbin tend to exchange glances and smack talk. Corbin slows the pace drastically, taking his time before using a strong Irish Whip to bounce Ricochet off the apron. The former Golden Gloves champ takes his time, toying with Ricochet. Ricochet attempts a springboard strike but Corbin uses ab ig right to shut down Ricochet mid-move. The crowd loudly chants "McAfee" and Corbin tells the crowd to a-shoosh, thank yew! (No, not really.) Ricochet starts a spurt of offense, battling Corbin at the ringside area until Corbin pops him up and sends him face-first into the ring post. We head to our first break of the night!

Back from the break. We return to find Corbin still in control, and still keeping a slow and steady pace. Corbin uses working holds to target Ricochet's neck and keep him grounded, at least for a few more moments. Ricochet again looks for some offense and runs against the ropes; Corbin catches Ricochet on the rebound and pops him up above his head--easily must be 12-15 feet high--and Ricochet crashes down, hard. The ref checks on Ricochet and Corbin talks trash to the crowd and Ricochet. The crowd answers with a loud "you suck" chant and Ricochet starts his comeback sequence! Ricochet with strikes and a backflip elbow. A dragon screw leads to a flying clothesline, and a standing Shooting Star nearly garners the win for Ricochet. Corbin and Ricochet slug it out briefly as we build towards our finish. Corbin catches Ricochet in a backflip and converts it into a neckbreaker for a close cover.

Corbin's frustrated, and the crowd eggs him on with a "bum-ass Corbin" chant. Corbin looks for a Chokeslam but Ricochet rolls through and hooks the leg for a two. Corbin charges ricochet in the corner, but Ricochet with another roll-up for a close two! Ricochet with two kicks to Corbin's face to rock the big man, but Corbin counters a rebound off the ropes into a Deep Six! Corbin covers but Ricochet gets the arm up! Corbin takes Ricochet to the top turnbuckle and climbs the middle rope. Both men battle for control. Ricochet looks for a Sunset Flip powerbomb but Corbin powers Ricochet up, countering it. Ricochet stands on the ring post and the two battle more. Corbin uses a Chokeslam toss to send Ricochet flying off the top and to the apron. Pat McAfee stands up, taunting Corbin, and Ricochet takes advantage of the distraction to crotch Corbin on the ropes! Ricochet with a Recoil! Ricochet rushes up top and the crowd gets on its feet as McAfee coaches him on on the mic! Shooting Star Press off the top! Ricochet covers and the hot crowd screams with the ref the one, two, three!

Your Winner, Ricochet!

Backstage: Sami Zayn Wants to Give Acknowledgement; the Usos Show

After a quick hype for tonight's Gauntlet match to determine Liv Morgan's challenger at the upcoming WWE Clash in the Castle, we cut to the back and see "honorary" member of the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, as he smiles and nervously knocks on Roman Reigns' locker room door. We cut to break. When we return, the Usos exit Roman's locker room. Sami wants to pay his respects to the Tribal Chief but the Usos won't let him in, claiming he's busy, but they promise to text Sami when he's free. Twice more in the show, we're shown Zayn looking to see Roman and again being denied by the Usos. The final time--around the 9:27pm mark--saw the Usos snap at Zayn for bothering them, insisting he go "do something" and threatened to take away his Bloodline shirt.

Intercontinental Championship Contender's Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Ludwig Kaiser

Nakamura is out first and we head to break. If Nakamura defeats Kaiser, he'll receive a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship and Ludwig will receive a heck of a lot of chops from Gunther. After a break, Ludwig and Gunther make their entrances. Ludwig Kaiser poses like that Marcel Barthel guy from Imperium. This match is a rubber match, and we start with Kaiser taking Nakamura to the mat with a working hold. Gunther is shown throughout this match yelling to Kaiser, and the crowd starts off behind Nakamura with a weak chant. Kaiser uses stiff elbows to weaken the King of Strong Style and stomps away at him in the corner as the ref counts a warning. Kaiser yells at the crowd in German and elicits boos, then continues to work over Nakamura in the corner. Shinsuke finally switches places, throwing Kaiser into the corner and using a foot to choke him. Nakamura backs up, taunts Kaiser to "come on" and the two come to blows in the middle of the ring! Nakamura drops Kaiser with a jumping kick, then attempts a cover. Kaiser escapes and Nakamura wraps him up from behind. Kaiser powers out of it and takes it to the corner, but Nakamura sends Kaiser outside with a big knee strike. Gunther yells at Kaiser to get back in the ring. Kaiser does and both Superstars again engage, with Kaiser leaving Nakamura laid out with a backbreaker as we go to our second break!

Back from the break. Shinsuke with a neckbreaker out of nowhere and a sliding kick. Nakamura threatens a running corner strike but Kaiser attempts to avoid it. Nakamura hits his still-unnamed, awesome signature in which he hits a slide-through German Suplex, and then taunts Gunther at ringside to hit him. Nakamura heads back in the ring and drops Kaiser.Nakamura posts up in the corner and calls for a Kinshasa, but Kaiser interrupts it with a beautiful diving European Uppercut, covering for two! Kaiser and Nakamura struggle, and Kaiser drops Nakamura on the back of his neck with an innovative suplex/drop hybrid. Kaiser gets another two count. Kaiser looks for a finisher but Nakamura converts it into an arm bar! Kaiser stomps on Nakamura's chest and covers for a close two. Nakamura with a back drop as we pick up the pace. Nakamura with Kinshasa as Kaiser rises! Nakamura covers! Nakamura faces Gunther for the title next week! After the match, Nakamura and Gunther stand face-to-face and Nakamura implores Gunther to come on. They face each other down and that's that!

Your Winner and NEW Number One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura!

In the Ring: Kayla Braxton w/ Liv Morgan; Sonya Deville Joins In

Braxton, beautiful in green, welcomes out Liv Morgan. Morgan comes out with her left arm in a restraint sling to a decent pop. We're told Liv Morgan holds a unique record in the WWE--she's the only person to defeat Rousey twice in singles' competition. Braxton references the controversial finish at SummerSlam, as well as when Rousey snapped and assaulted both Morgan and the ref, injuring Morgan's arm. Morgan starts to speak and the crowd loudly chants "you tapped out." Morgan nods. "It's okay, it's okay, I appreciate you all calling me out on my fuck-up. But what I want to say is that this championship means everything to me. It's why I was able to withstand armbar after armbar after armbar. I survived three of Ronda Rousey's armbars and yes, you know what? I did tap, but only after I thought the referee had counted three. So I know when Ronda comes back--" She's interrupted, however, by Sonya Deville. Throughout the time Morgan spoke, the digital and in-house crowd heckled and booed her quite a bit. Deville insults the crowd, states Adam Pearce sucks at his job, and claims Liv doesn't deserve to be champ. Deville acknowledges taking pleasure in seeing Rousey lose but tells Morgan she's got a target on her back as Deville plans on winning tonight. Time for our Gauntlet!

SmackDown Women's Championship Contender's Gauntlet Match: Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Xia Li, Aliyah, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler

We're starting with Aliyah and Sonya Deville at 9:04pm Eastern time. Commentary reminds us of Deville's vicious MMA background and style, and Aliyah's record for the fastest win in the WWE. Deville keeps Aliyah grounded with a neck hold until Aliyah uses a weak jawbreaker to gain some separation. Aliyah with a drop and a Thesz Press to Deville before using a springboard cross-body for a close cover. The two go back and forth for a few more moments until Deville hits her new finisher, picking up the win and eliminating Aliyah at 9:06pm. Out next is Raquel Rodriguez. Deville immediately goes to the working-hold topic, attempting to keep the powerhouse down in a seated position. The crowd starts to chant for Liv Morgan; they're a bit bipolar tonight, it seems. Raquel breaks free and connects with a Big Boot to drop Deville, and follows it up with a spinning elbow drop from the middle rope and a Tejana Bomb to eliminate Sonya Deville at 9:09pm. Out next is Shotzi and we head to break!

When we return, we're told Shotzi's maintained control throughout the four-minute commercial break. Shotzi applies a modified abdominal stretch and keeps it locked in for several long moments until Raquel whips Shotzi around, hit's a Fallaway Slam, her signature corner elbow drop and a Tejana Bomb to eliminate Shotzi at 9:14pm. Out next is the enigmatic Xia Li. Li lays into Raquel with quick strikes, focusing on Raquel's knee--the one previously targeted by Deville with a chopblock earlier in the match. Li slaps on a half-crab in the corner but Raquel uses a push-up to power out of it enough to force Li to break the hold. Li drops Rodriguez and looks for another half-crab but pivots to a knee slam. Li taunts Raquel, slapping the kneeling Superstar and pissing her off. Raquel rises to her feet, blocks both of Li's arms and delivers a wicked headbutt. Li kicks Raquel in the crotch but Raquel recovers and hits a Fallaway Slam to Li, then hits with another spinning elbow drop and another Tejana Bomb to eliminate Xia Li at 9:17pm. Out next is Natalya!

The technician immediately goes after Rodriguez's knee, looking to capitalize on the damage done by both Aliyah and Li. Natalya twists the knee and the ref check son Raquel. Nattie talks smack to Raquel, leading to Raquel to slap her and reach forward, rolling the submission through, popping up to her feet and executing a vertical suplex in a beautiful, powerful spot of athleticism. Natalya looks for a Sharpshooter and gets it on Raquel near middle of the ring! Raquel crawls to the ropes, forcing a break, and Nattie immediately unloads on her in the corner as the ref counts a warning. Natalya again mounts Raquel in the corner and unloads rights, but Raquel counters with a one-handed powerslam to eliminate Natalya at 9:20pm. We're down to the final entrant--Shayna Baszler! We head to break!

When we return, we find Baszler's firmly in control and has been all break. Baszler continues to focus her assault on Rodriguez's injured knee and her left arm, working on weakening the powerhouse's ability to fire off that Tejana Bomb. We're show Liv Morgan scowling, somewhat, at ringside. She's been with commentary all night but has remained off mic and a non-factor so far. Baszler looks for a cover but only gets a two. Baszler pulls Raquel up and Rodriguez throws rights. Baszler quickly ducks under and hops on Rodriguez's back, looking for a sleeper. Raquel sends Baszler to the corner and hits her spinning elbow strike but Baszler catches her in a Kirifuda Clutch! Raquel powers to her feet but Baszler keeps the Clutch locked on! Raquel gets close to the ropes but Baszler drops back and keeps the Kirifuda Clutch locked in! Raquel's attempts to escape fail and, in fact, lead to Baszler putting Raquel's shoulders down. Raquel Rodriguez has been eliminated at 9:27pm. Baszler pulls the upset!

Your Winner and NEW Number One Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Shayna Baszler!

Tag Team Squash Match: the Viking Raiders vs Local Talent

Tonight's local talent to be squashed are Tommy Gibson and Jim Moke--not 100% on the spelling or names, but they're local talent so don't worry about it. The Viking Raiders each take a turn or two in the ring, squashing and splattering their poor victims and hitting a pair of double-team moves before ending the match. After the match, Kofi Kingston hit the ring with a kendo stick and spent about as much time beating them with the stick as they spent squashing poor Tommy and Jim. We go to break.

Your Winners by Squash, the Viking Raiders!

Singles Match: Kofi Kingston vs Erik w/ Ivar

We return from break and find ourselves with a singles match. We're shown the welts on the back of Erik and Ivar from Kofi's kendo stick attack prior to the break. Erik takes a commanding lead early on, nearly decapitating Kingston with a big forearm. Erik uses clubbing blows and working holds to ground the solo New Day member, all while the crowd tries to cheer Kofi on. Kofi hits a step-up kick and builds towards an SOS but Erik ducks under and uses a huge, brutal, modified Urinage to nearly pick up the win. Erik pulls Kofi up into a headlock but Kofi again looks for an SOS. Erik counters with a pop up kick to the back and executes a Full Nelson slam backbreaker and covers for another two. Kingston looks to rally with a springboard kick. Kofi steps aside and sends Erik to the outside, then hits a suicide attack to Erik to wipe him out at ringside! Ivar takes a swing with a kendo stick and misses--no DQ--and Erik takes it back into the ring with Kofi. Kofi rolls up Erik suddenly and steals the win!

Your Winner, Kofi Kingston!

The Bloodline Address Drew McIntyre

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions, the Usos, are out with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is noticeably absent. Roman begins his entrance at 9:45pm. After the slow walk, a commercial break, and a video hyping Gunther's title defense against Nakamura next week, we return to the ring. Eight minutes after beginning his entrance, Roman gets on the mic. He takes a few lengthy moments to think then speaks. "Greensboro, South Carolina...acknowledge me," he demands, and that they do. "Well, you know the deal. We defend these titles, we win the big one, and we come back to SmackDown and we brag about what w accomplished!" Big pop. "But there's a few things that need to be addressed before we get into all that, you see. Number one, lets talk about Brock Lesnar." Boos! "Hey, I hate him, too! I hate Brock Lesnar, but...but I respect that man. But I still hate Brock Lesnar!" Pops. "And it's not why you think. We hate Brock Lesnar because he tried to kill the Wise Man! As you can see, we don't have our Special Counsel here and we're not very sure when he's gonna be back so...that at the end of the day, that's what happens You take an F5 through the announce table, you're going to the hospital. Right now I want to send prayers out to the wise man!"

Drew McIntyre interrupts him and calls Roman our "Tribal Queef." Haha. Drew states he can't wait til Clash at the Castle to get his hands on Roman. He asks the audience if they want him to tear the Bloodline up and asks they scream, so they do. McIntyre starts to and--oh shit! Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back!

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return; Confront Drew McIntyre!

Drew turns up the ramp as the familiar tunes play and a blonde woman is shown up at the top of the ramp in black and white! Out of nowhere, Karrion Kross attack McIntyre! Kross beats Drew at ringside and slams his head into the steel steps repeatedly! McIntyre attempts to crawl away and Kross hits him with a huge right to the back of the head as the Bloodline looks on! Scarlett is finally on the main roster and presents an hour glass to the Tribal Chief! We're told Roman Reigns is now on the clock and the clock is ticking! Kross and Scarlett stand over a vanquished McIntyre, pointing at Roman and indicating that...Doomsday has arrived.