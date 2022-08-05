AEW Rampage Live Results – August 5, 2022 

It’s Friday, you know what that means! We have a rare live edition of AEW Rampage ahead of Battle of the Belts tomorrow and we get not only Jon Moxley in a title elimination match against Mance Warner, we also get the tag champs in a Friday Night Street Fight and the debut of new AEW Women’s coach, Madison Rayne! There’s no time to waste so with Excalibur, JR & William Regal beginning on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Jon Moxley vs Mance Warner

We get a hot start with Wild Thing playing as Moxley heads to the ring and then before his opponent enters, we see the video of the promo Mance cut on a special Dark Elevation last night. Moxley attacks Warner as he makes his entrance and Warner is up for the fight. He turns the tables on the champion and tosses him into the barricades. Moxley rolls into the ring, Warner follows, the bell rings and then Moxley immediately rolls out again before throwing Mance into a chair, crushing it beneath him. He follows up with chops but Mance crotches Mox on the barricade and knocks him off with a Clothesline. They head back between the ropes and Warner lays in chops in the corners and Moxley fires up after the third and begins to fire back with his own chops. He attacks the leg of Warner with a Dragon Screw and then applies a Figure Four. Mance escapes with an eye poke then fires in shots to Moxley but the champ flips it over and applies his own punches but Mance takes back over on the outside and throws Moxley into the ring steps and then the barricades before he returns the favour with Suplexing Moxley onto a chair. Moxley returns fire with knees to get back on top then rolls outside to use the ring steps himself but Mance takes advantage with a DDT on them to send us to break. In a shocking turn of events, Jon Moxley begins bleeding but still beats the referee’s count at 8 but Mance locks him in his own Figure Four as both men look for revenge.

We return to the match and Warner attacks the leg of Moxley with stomps and then gets a two from a Spinebuster. He tries the cover again for two and once more for one. Warner gets mad and lays in shots so Mox flips him off but eats a boot to the face for another two count. Warner heads under the ring for a chair and takes it into the ring with another one and Moxley punches it into his face but seems to break his hand in doing so. Warner rolls out and comes up bleeding so Moxley hits him with an Elbow Suicida then back in the ring he takes Warner up top for a Superplex and then lays in the Hammer & Anvil Elbows but can’t do it with his right arm. Warner fights out and drops Moxley with a lariat but both men stay down. We get a two count from Mox and then he transitions to a Kimura and then stomps Warner into the mat whilst keeping double wrist control. He hits a Piledriver and then more stomps before he locks in a Rear Naked Choke and puts Warner to sleep as William Regal wishes him and us goodnight.

Konosuke Takeshita vs Ryan Nemeth w/ Pretty Peter Avalon

Takeshita time next as the Japanese ace from DDT who has impressed everyone makes his entrance. Takeshita rushes the ring at Nemeth’s request and we begin with a Diving Take Line from Konosuke. He lays in punches in the corner but Peter Avalon grabs his boot to allow Nemeth to get on top with knees to the ribs. Takeshita comes right back with a big Blue Thunder Bomb and then finishes it with the Driving Knee.

Avalon jumps Takeshita after the bell but he’s no match for Konosuke either.

Madison Rayne vs Leila Grey w/ Stokely Hathaway

Madison Rayne makes her first entrance in AEW and she’s followed by Leila Grey and Stokely Hathaway. The two ladies lock up to begin the match with Rayne being the stronger athlete but Leila lays in a cheap shot in the corner then uses the ropes to escape retribution. Leila attacks but then exchanges standing switches with Madison before Leila lays in two elbows but then gets arm dragged and pinned for two. Madison gets another couple of two counts from roll ups and a backslide before another Arm Drag has her still in control. Another Arm Drag follows and Leila misses in the corner but Stokely distracts Madison and Leila sends her to the floor to send us to break. Leila takes over throughout the break on the outside, utilising the barricades to damage Rayne. She gets a two count when we get back into the ring and then lays in a big elbow strike before choking Rayne on the top rope. They fight in the corner and Leila brings her out with a Snapmare and a Chin Lock.

We return as Madison tries to fight to her feet and then escapes with elbows and a Jawbreaker before laying in strikes to Grey and knocking her down. She follows that with a Northern Lights Suplex with a Bridge for two and then Leila manages to land a Side Slam for two when Madison comes off the ropes. Rayne fights out of the grip of Leila before they exchange strikes and then Madison puts her away with the Cross Raynes.

Jade comes out after the match and says it’s hard to find good help and then says she’ll handle Madison herself at Dynamite this Wednesday. Kiera Hogan attacks after the bell but she eats the Cross Raynes too and then stares Jade down afterwards.