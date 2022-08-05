WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Announced For Later This Month

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 05, 2022

International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Announced For Later This Month

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON!

With just under 3 weeks to go, we’re putting the finishing touches on what is proving to be one of the biggest weekends in pro wrestling history in the New York Capital Region and we couldn’t have done it without you!

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 Induction Weekend August 26th-28th is right around the corner and already has the makings of a memorable weekend. There is so much planned we can’t fit it into one message!

The weekend kicks off on Friday August 26th at 3pm with the OFFICIAL ribbon cutting of the IPWHF museum at the MVP Arena, located at 51 S. Pearl St. in Downtown Albany, followed by NYCW Wrestling “Inferno of Champions” at the Dome in Watervliet; doors open at 5:30pm. The party continues with Bill Apter’s “Apter Hours Party” at 11pm at the Crowne Plaza Albany-Desmond Hotel, located at 660 Albany-Shaker Rd., minutes from Albany International Airport.

Some of the greatest to lace up a pair of boots will be on hand like 5x World Champion and 2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase, Bushwhacker Luke, Dan “The Beast” Severn, and Class of 2022 IPWHF Inductee, the legendary Dory Funk Jr,.

And that’s just Day 1!

The entire weekend schedule as well as sponsorship opportunities, ticket, and hotel information can be found at: https://www.prowrestlinghall.org.

We’re counting down Royal Rumble style and look forward to seeing you there!


Tags: #ipwhf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77785/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer