Lana Recalls Having To Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler In Front Of Vince McMahon, Miro Was Irate

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 05, 2022

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, took some time to visit The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she recalled the angle where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler.

“The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward was that we actually had the practice the kiss in front of Vince and Miro. So the funny thing is, Summer [Rae] was telling the story of how she had the practice kissing Dolph in front of Vince. I was like, ‘What? You had to practice in front of Vince? Yeah, right.’ She’s like, ‘Be ready. You might need to do the same at some point.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Okay.’

“A week later, we got called in. It’s Ace [John Laurinaitis], Vince, Dolph, and Miro. We had to practice the kiss and Miro is turning red in the corner. Vince is like, ‘What? We’re all adults. What’s the problem? We’re all adults. It’s professionalism. Don’t be weird.’

“So we do it, and Vince goes, ‘No, no, no, no, way slower.’ He doesn’t fully kiss Johnny Ace, but he gets like this close. I mean, it was hilarious. Dolph is dying. That’s why we went so slow in that segment. I recently watched it with one of my friends, and I was like, ‘This is so slow’, but everyone was like, ‘You look so innocent like you’ve never done it before’, and that’s what Vince was going for. He wanted it to be innocent like she had never kissed anyone before.’

“It was very weird.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
