Britt Baker Wants AEW To Become "Super Mainstream"

During an appearance on the Absolute Geek podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the hurdles AEW has overcome on it's path to where it is now.

"I think just being a part of anything that’s brand new, there’s ups and downs, and it is stressful because you want to be part of something successful, not something that’s a failure. But now that we’ve gotten past that, it’s like this sigh of relief like, 'Okay, thank god, we’re doing it, it’s working."

On the future:

"Now I think what’s next for us is, for most people in the world, WWE is the number one wrestling promotion. You can pick out anybody on the street, they know what WWE is. Not everybody knows what AEW is yet, and I wanna get to a point where it is super mainstream and we do more entertainment and mainstream crossovers so that they can see one of our stars and they go, ‘Oh, that person’s a wrestler from AEW,’ not just, ‘who is that person?’ So I think that’s what’s next for us is just growing massively because we have a successful show, we have a great show, we have great leadership, we have great wrestlers, we have a great product. Let’s get more eyes on it because it’s so great and we should have more eyes on it."