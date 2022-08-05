WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Thinks Dewey Foley Should Be Writing WWE Promos

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 05, 2022

During the latest episode of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley spoke about what he believes his son Dewey's prospects will be following his tenure in WWE coming to an end.

“He would be a really valuable guy to have when writing promos. I know I’m his dad and everyone thinks highly of their child, but I’m going on what people have told me. They really like him and I just wanted to say what a great job he did. If it is the end of his wrestling run, it’s a really great run.”

Dewey started work with WWE in 2015 and later took a position as lead writer of 205 Live, before joining the NXT creative team. He also appeared on the WWE Network show Holy Foley.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
