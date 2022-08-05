WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona To Make His In-Ring Return At NWA 74

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Matt Cardona will make his in-ring return on night one of NWA 74, which take place on August 27-28 in St. Louis, MO.

Cardona tweeted: “I’M BACK! I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster. Who’s it gonna be?! #StillHere #AlmostReady —> #AlwaysReady”

Night One

-  Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
-  NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
-  NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
- Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2.
- Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

Night Two

-  NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus
-  NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie (c) vs. Winner of Burke Invitational
-  Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex.
- 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships


Tags: #nwa #nwa 74 #matt cardona

