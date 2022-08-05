WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kiera Hogan Opens Up About Being Bullied In School For Being Gay

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2022

During an interview with Thunder Rosa on her latest Taco Vlog, AEW star Kiera Hogan discussed discovering that she was gay and how she was bullied for it in high school. Check out the interview highlights below:

On when she realized he was gay:

“So growing up, I feel like in middle school when it first started, I saw girls differently than I felt like was ‘normal.’ I thought girls were beautiful more than friends, but not all of them. I was like ‘I feel like I’m looking at girls different.’”

On being bullied over her sexuality:

“It was traumatizing. I got bullied about it and people wrote s—t on my locker. My mom pulled me out of school for a couple of weeks. I couldn’t go. I had to be picked up on the last day of middle school in eighth grade. I was scared I was going to get jumped. Girls used to leave threats on my voicemail, straight up in eighth grade. It was really sad.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #kiera hogan

