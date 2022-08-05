Kiera Hogan Opens Up About Being Bullied In School For Being Gay

During an interview with Thunder Rosa on her latest Taco Vlog, AEW star Kiera Hogan discussed discovering that she was gay and how she was bullied for it in high school. Check out the interview highlights below:
“So growing up, I feel like in middle school when it first started, I saw girls differently than I felt like was ‘normal.’ I thought girls were beautiful more than friends, but not all of them. I was like ‘I feel like I’m looking at girls different.’”
“It was traumatizing. I got bullied about it and people wrote s—t on my locker. My mom pulled me out of school for a couple of weeks. I couldn’t go. I had to be picked up on the last day of middle school in eighth grade. I was scared I was going to get jumped. Girls used to leave threats on my voicemail, straight up in eighth grade. It was really sad.”
⚡ Road Dogg On Why He Wants To Join AEW
WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) has mentioned numerous times that he would like to join AEW, and on his latest podcast mentioned h [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 05, 2022 08:02AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com