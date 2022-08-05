WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gauntlet Match and Roman Reigns Appearance Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2022

WWE has announced a gauntlet match for tonight's SmackDown on FOX with the winner getting a Smackdown Women’s title match at Clash at the Castle. The match will feature Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Sonya Deville.

The company has also announced Roman Reigns will be appearing to address Drew McIntyre. 

Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

- #1 Contender Gauntlet Match for Smackdown Women’s Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Sonya Deville

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Roman Reigns to address Drew McIntyre


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

