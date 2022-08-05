Road Dogg On Why He Wants To Join AEW

WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) has mentioned numerous times that he would like to join AEW, and on his latest podcast mentioned how Tony Khan giving him a role in AEW would actually benefit them:

“Well, and look, truth be told, I’d love to work there because I do think I could make his television show better for the viewer. Having said that, I’m having a really good time right now doing the podcast, doing other people’s podcasts, doing stuff like this, doing the conventions and the signings and stuff, man. It’s so much fun, and I get to spend time with my family like I’m in a really good place. If I can pay the light bill, I’ll be happy just sitting right here.”