WWE Hall Of Famer Kane Re-Elected As Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2022

WWE Hall of Fame Kane (Glenn Jacobs) has been re-elected as the mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. The veteran WWE Superstar won the election on Thursday night and celebrated his win with fellow GOP attendees at a watch party at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Knoxville.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as mayor for the past four years, and I am just so grateful that you have trusted me to work hard to keep our economy strong and to protect our freedoms and our way of life," Jacobs said

Jacobs led the unofficial vote tally by more than 4,400 votes out of nearly 43,000 votes cast. He was first elected to the position in 2018. 


