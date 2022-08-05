WWE Hall Of Famer Kane Re-Elected As Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

WWE Hall of Fame Kane (Glenn Jacobs) has been re-elected as the mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. The veteran WWE Superstar won the election on Thursday night and celebrated his win with fellow GOP attendees at a watch party at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Knoxville.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as mayor for the past four years, and I am just so grateful that you have trusted me to work hard to keep our economy strong and to protect our freedoms and our way of life," Jacobs said
Jacobs led the unofficial vote tally by more than 4,400 votes out of nearly 43,000 votes cast. He was first elected to the position in 2018.
THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor.— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 5, 2022
I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability. pic.twitter.com/UevMafyDKD
