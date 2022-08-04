WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Comments On WWE Future Without Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

The Undertaker was recently interviewed by ESPN during which he was asked for his thoughts on Triple H taking over creative and talent relations for WWE. Check out highlights below:

On WWE’s direction without Vince McMahon:

“They’re loosening the reins a little bit as far as what guys can say and do,” Calaway, a longtime locker room leader, told ESPN. “I think the product will probably be a little more aggressive. I think that’s going to come through in the creative.

On calling attention to blood:

“Those things are going to help because WWE is going to do it better than anybody else, and they don’t throw things away,” Calaway said. “Hopefully, a lot of people there know how to rein things in and make things like that mean something instead of just doing it to do it.”

On Triple H in charge:

“I mean, he’s brilliant, he really is. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he’ll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys. And he’s a no bulls— kind of guy too. He’s going to let you know what you’re doing that’s right and what you’re doing that’s wrong. I think it’s going to be a step in the right direction with Hunter [another nickname for Levesque].”

Source: espn.com
