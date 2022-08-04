WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Blake Christian Is Reportedly Working Under AEW/ROH Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

Blake Christian Is Reportedly Working Under AEW/ROH Contract

Blake Christian reportedly has a talent contract with AEW/ROH, according to Fightful Select. Chrisitan has worked for NXT, GCW, Impact, NJPW, and a number of other indy promotions since he was released last year. His deal is tied to ROH.

Christian joined forces with Tony Deppen and Alex Zayne against The Embassy during the ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour pre-show and has worked several shows for AEW Dark.

It remains to be known if he is working a full-time or tiered deal.

Read more AEW news:

Chris Jericho Reveals Match He Doesn't Want To Be Involved In For 30 Years

AEW superstar Chris Jericho was recently interviewed on Absolute Geek podcast to discuss his recent barbed-wired deathmatch with Eddie Kings [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2022 03:57PM

 

Tags: #aew #roh blake christian

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77770/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer