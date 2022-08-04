Blake Christian Is Reportedly Working Under AEW/ROH Contract

Blake Christian reportedly has a talent contract with AEW/ROH, according to Fightful Select. Chrisitan has worked for NXT, GCW, Impact, NJPW, and a number of other indy promotions since he was released last year. His deal is tied to ROH.
Christian joined forces with Tony Deppen and Alex Zayne against The Embassy during the ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour pre-show and has worked several shows for AEW Dark.
It remains to be known if he is working a full-time or tiered deal.
