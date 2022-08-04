AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For August 3 Episode

The viewership for Wednesday’s August 3 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals Dynamite drew 938,000 viewers. This is down from the July 27 edition that drew 976,000 viewers.
In terms of the key18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s 2 hour broadcast scored 0.32 rating. This is down slightly from the week prior which scored 0.33.
AEW finished #1 on cable in the demo for Wednesday and #10 in broadcast primetime, according to Showbuzz Daily.
