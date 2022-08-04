WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For August 3 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For August 3 Episode

The viewership for Wednesday’s August 3 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals Dynamite drew 938,000 viewers. This is down from the July 27 edition that drew 976,000 viewers.

In terms of the key18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s 2 hour broadcast scored 0.32 rating. This is down slightly from the week prior which scored 0.33.

AEW finished #1 on cable in the demo for Wednesday and #10 in broadcast primetime, according to Showbuzz Daily.


