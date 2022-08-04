Chris Jericho Reveals Match He Doesn't Want To Be Involved In For 30 Years

AEW superstar Chris Jericho was recently interviewed on Absolute Geek podcast to discuss his recent barbed-wired deathmatch with Eddie Kingston, a match which he probably would be hesitant to take part in for another 30 years! Check out the highlights below:

On doing another barbed wire match:

“I have stitches actually on my inner thigh, which I’ve never had before and is a little too close for comfort. It was pretty brutal, but that’s kind of what we do, it happens sometimes. I think everyone enjoyed it and those types of matches are good for the wrestling business because people get a little bit too ‘oh, it’s not real,’ and someone gets cut on barbed wire and it changes people’s perception. It’s good to do that once in awhile. Will I ever have another barbed wire match? I’d like to say no. I’ve had two in my career, 30 years a part, maybe in another 30 years I’ll have another one.”

On wrestling being about storytelling, even in gimmick matches: