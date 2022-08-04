WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Says Stephanie McMahon Would "Kill" Tony Khan In A Fight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

During a recent interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Eric Bischoff was asked who would win a fight between WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. Check out the highlights below:

On Khan vs. Stephanie McMahon: 

“Oh my god, Stephanie McMahon would kill Tony Khan. Hey, I’ve been slapped by Stephanie McMahon on television, which is supposed to be what they call a ‘working slap.’ She don’t know how to work, at least not a slap. I mean, that girl could hurt you. She would kill Tony Khan. Kill him. Yes, set that up. Somebody book that. That’d be fun.”

On Khan: 

“Tony Khan couldn’t beat up anything. This is a silly conversation. This is like talking about my wife beating up somebody. She’s 98 pounds and couldn’t hurt a fly.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
