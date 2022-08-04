Eric Bischoff Says Stephanie McMahon Would "Kill" Tony Khan In A Fight

During a recent interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Eric Bischoff was asked who would win a fight between WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. Check out the highlights below:
“Oh my god, Stephanie McMahon would kill Tony Khan. Hey, I’ve been slapped by Stephanie McMahon on television, which is supposed to be what they call a ‘working slap.’ She don’t know how to work, at least not a slap. I mean, that girl could hurt you. She would kill Tony Khan. Kill him. Yes, set that up. Somebody book that. That’d be fun.”
“Tony Khan couldn’t beat up anything. This is a silly conversation. This is like talking about my wife beating up somebody. She’s 98 pounds and couldn’t hurt a fly.”
