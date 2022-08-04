WWE NIL Athlete Arrested On A Sexual Battery Charge

WWE NIL signee AJ Ferrari has been charged with a felony count of sexual battery, according to The Oklahoman. He was in the inaugural WWE NIL Class in December 2021.

The report reveals a warrant for his arrest was issued on August 3 with a bond set at $25,000. The woman accusing him of the assault took out an emergency protective order on July 5.

A hearing will take place on September 15.

Ferrari’s attorney, Derek Chance issued a statement:

“The Ferrari Family is disappointed by the State’s decision to file this charge,” Chance said in an emailed statement. “We remain confident that through the legal process, A.J. Jr. will be exonerated, as he is innocent and the facts will no doubt prove it.”

