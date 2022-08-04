WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE NIL Athlete Arrested On A Sexual Battery Charge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

WWE NIL Athlete Arrested On A Sexual Battery Charge

WWE NIL signee AJ Ferrari has been charged with a felony count of sexual battery, according to The Oklahoman. He was in the inaugural WWE NIL Class in December 2021.

The report reveals a warrant for his arrest was issued on August 3 with a bond set at $25,000. The woman accusing him of the assault took out an emergency protective order on July 5.

A hearing will take place on September 15.

Ferrari’s attorney, Derek Chance issued a statement:

“The Ferrari Family is disappointed by the State’s decision to file this charge,” Chance said in an emailed statement. “We remain confident that through the legal process, A.J. Jr. will be exonerated, as he is innocent and the facts will no doubt prove it.”

Read more WWE news:

Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reveals He’s Cancer Free

WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan has announced on his Instagram that he is cancer free. Hacksaw first announced he had prostate cancer i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2022 08:46AM


Tags: #wwe #wwe nil #nil

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77765/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer