WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan has announced on his Instagram that he is cancer free. Hacksaw first announced he had prostate cancer in 2021, and had announced he was cancer-free earlier in 2022. However, in May 2022, he revealed his cancer was back.

In the video below, Hacksaw rang the bell to signify he’s had his final treatment.

We wish Jim Duggan all the best in his recovery.