Former WWE Tough Enough Winner To Officiate Cardonas’ Vow Renewal At GCW Homecoming

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven will be officiating the Cardonas’ vow renewal at GCW Homecoming which takes place on August 13 and 14 on FITE TV.
Check out the lineups below:
Part One:
- GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. EFFY
- Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie
- The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos
- John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont
- Alex Colon vs Rina Yamashita
- Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick
Part Two:
- Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek
- Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green renew their wedding vows
- Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck
