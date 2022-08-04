WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former WWE Tough Enough Winner To Officiate Cardonas’ Vow Renewal At GCW Homecoming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

Former WWE Tough Enough Winner To Officiate Cardonas’ Vow Renewal At GCW Homecoming

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven will be officiating the Cardonas’ vow renewal at GCW Homecoming which takes place on August 13 and 14 on FITE TV.

Check out the lineups below:

Part One:
- GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. EFFY
- Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie
- The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos
- John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont
- Alex Colon vs Rina Yamashita
- Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick

Part Two:
- Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek
- Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green renew their wedding vows
- Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck


Tags: #wwe #maven #tought enough #gcw #homecoming

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77762/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer