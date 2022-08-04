Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage and Next Week's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

AEW has announced the following matches for Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT:

- AEW Interim Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner

- Friday Night Street Fight: Shane Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

- Madison Rayne vs. Leila Gray

AEW Dynamite next will be a special “Quake By The Lake” episode next week, featuring a Coffin Match and ant the following:

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

- Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBD

- Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush