Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage and Next Week's Dynamite

AEW has announced the following matches for Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT:
- AEW Interim Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner
- Friday Night Street Fight: Shane Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
- Madison Rayne vs. Leila Gray
AEW Dynamite next will be a special “Quake By The Lake” episode next week, featuring a Coffin Match and ant the following:
- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho
- Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin
- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBD
- Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush
Darby Allin makes it official, NEXT WEEK @ #QuakeByTheLake, it will be Darby Allin vs Brody King in a COFFIN MATCH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022
Tune into #AEWDynamite NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4s0byfzHmF
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com