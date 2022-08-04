WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage and Next Week's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

AEW has announced the following matches for Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT:

- AEW Interim Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner
- Friday Night Street Fight: Shane Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
- Madison Rayne vs. Leila Gray

AEW Dynamite next will be a special “Quake By The Lake” episode next week, featuring a Coffin Match and ant the following:

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho
- Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin
- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBD
- Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush


