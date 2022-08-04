Updated AEW Battle of the Belts III Lineup

The lineup for AEW Battle of the Belts III has been updated following this week’s AEW Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup below for the event which airs Saturday night at 8 PM ET on TNT:

- ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter

- AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal