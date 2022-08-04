WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated AEW Battle of the Belts III Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2022

The lineup for AEW Battle of the Belts III has been updated following this week’s AEW Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup below for the event which airs Saturday night at 8 PM ET on TNT:

-  ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-  AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
-  AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal

 

