MJF Reportedly Not In Contact With Anyone From AEW Since Scathing "Fire Me" Promo

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 04, 2022

A report from Fightful Select has come out that MJF, who last appeared on AEW Dynamite cutting a scathing promo against AEW and Tony Khan, has not been in contact with anyone from All Elite Wrestling since that outburst.

This includes talent and staff, nobody has reportedly been able to get a hold of MJF, with many who are close to him saying that they haven't heard from him since all that went down.

Despite Fightful Select's report, there are many who also believe that this is just an elaborate work to set up for something major down the road.

If any information becomes available on MJF's status, we'll let you know.

Source: rajah.com
