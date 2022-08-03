AEW Dynamite Full Recap – August 3, 2022

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite and this week it’s just a regular old Dynamite again following Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen! It’s Quake by the Lake next week too so enjoy this regular Dynamite while it lasts! Tonight, we’re building to that show when Chris Jericho faces Wheeler Yuta for the right to face Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship! Not only that, we’ll also see a tag team match up in the Women’s division as Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm will battle Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. That and plenty more from Columbus, Ohio tonight so let’s waste not time. Commentary begins with Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Jay Lethal defeated Orange Cassidy via Pinfall (12:18)

I am always a fan of starting a show with a rendition of Jane. Jay Lethal follows him and rips up a sign on his way to the ring. Cassidy removes his glasses but grabs the ropes for a break before the match even really begins once the bell rings. He teases putting his hands in his pockets, Lethal attacks and Cassidy rolls him up for one and continues to outwrestle Jay Lethal early on, dropping him with an Arm Drag and putting his hands in his Pockets. Lethal tries two lethal injections but Cassidy eludes both and then sends Lethal outside before a Tope Suicida takes Lethal out. Cassidy chases him up to the ramp with his weak kicks but Satnam distracts him and Lethal is able to get a hit in. We learn Satnam is banned from ringside which is why he’s on the ramp only and then Best Friends emerge on each other's shoulders and Dutt stops Satnam attacking, Meanwhile, Cassidy tries his DDT back in the ring but Lethal counters into a Dragonscrew and then when Cassidy rolls out, Jay uses the ring steps to assist him in injuring the ankle. He sends us to break with a big dropkick to the steps with the foot between them and the ring post. Lethal returns Cassidy and goes after the lower leg of Cassidy throughout the break. He employs Kneebreakers, stomps and Submission holds and has Orange in a lot of trouble.

When we return, Lethal is trying for a Figure Four but Cassidy valiantly fights him off then avoids a splash in the corner and then tries to go up top but instead, Lethal brings him down with an Avalanche Dragonscrew and then locks in the Figure Four but Cassidy makes the ropes. Lethal tries to Suplex Cassidy into the ring from the apron but Cassidy turns it into Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy tries a DDT once more but gets caught with a Lethal Combination for two. Jay heads to the top rope and Cassidy slowly rolls away to avoid the elbow drop and then poses in the other corner. He baits Lethal in to send him into the turnbuckle then heads up top again. Lethal cuts him off with a chop and tries for another Avalanche Dragonscrew but Cassidy fights Lethal off and hits a Diving DDT and a second normal one for a close two count. Orange gingerly gets to his feet to go for the Orange Punch but his leg gives out and he collapses. Lethal mocks him and positions him for a Powerbomb but Cassidy hits a Beach Break from nowhere for a two count. He tries for another Orange Punch but can’t get it and then he rolls up Lethal for two but once Jay escapes, he buckles Cassidy’s injured knee and hits the Lethal Injection to get the win. What a match.

Dutt heads out with Satnam and a mic ring and asks Jay to discuss Wardlow. The crowd beat him to hit with a Wardlow chant but Lethal says that Wardlow stuck his nose in their business to protect Orange Cassidy so he better come out now because Orange is about to have his leg broken. Wardlow comes out after Best Friends to make the save and Jay Lethal and his gang run away. Dutt says it’s not a fair fight right now but he can face Lethal at Battle of the Belts. Wardlow agrees. .

Hook Video Package

A recap of Hook becoming the new FTW champion.

The Undisputed Elite Return

Adam Cole’s music hits and he comes out with Kyle, Bobby and The Bucks & Brandon Cutler too. We get the whole Adam Cole entrance which I’ve missed and then it’s story time with Adam Cole, Baybay! Cole says it’s great to be back in the ring, especially with his friends. He says he’s not medically cleared but he’s been thinking about ways to improve The UE as its leader. He talks about many things including loyalty and says he came to AEW because of The Bucks and has travelled with O’Reilly & Fish his whole life and loyalty is everything.

He moves on to the trios tournament and whilst Cole & O’Reilly are injured, The Bucks need to choose Bobby or not be in the tournament. He then says that actually, they won’t be medically capable of competing before the three from NXT attack the Bucks and beat them and Cutler down.

A kid is seen crying in the crowd as they go to Pillmanise Matt’s head but all of a Sudden, Adam Page runs out and makes the save. He stands awkwardly in the ring with the Bucks before helping Matt up and then leaving.

Jon Moxley Promo

Moxley says the last survivor of the Hart Dungeon faces off with the first survivor of the Blackpool Combat Club but Moxley doesn’t care who wins that match. Whoever he faces, he’s trying to hurt them and make them bleed no matter who it is. Moxley is still the best promo. He promises that in the end the BCC will make the Dungeon look like day-care but whoever wins, they better be ready next week!

Christian Cage Attacked

Tony Schiavone tries to talk to Cage as he arrives and Jungle Boy tries to run him over then gets stopped by security as he gets out of the car.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel defeated ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm) via Pinfall (12:02)

Shockingly, AEW puts the women’s match on somewhere other than the match before the main event. I am in shock. This match deserves it though. The bell rings and Rosa and Britt square off. Britt tries a punch but gets caught by Rosa but Toni and Jamie come in and it’s soon Jamie and Britt on top. Britt goes for an early lockjaw and Rosa gets a pin to escape. Britt tags out to Jamie but Rosa has her down soon after and then Rosa and Toni begin to cut the ring off and isolate Hayter in their corner whilst exchanging quick tags. They’ve been working on double teams which they show off here and Jamie hasn’t managed to get anything on Rosa since she came in. Rosa uses the snapmare and kick to the back for a two count then Jamie throws Rosa into Britt which gives Hayter a chance to lay in a big shot to Rosa and drop her. Britt tags in and hits some knees to the back in the corner and then chokes Rosa on the bottom rope to send us to break. Jamie and Britt spend the break beating down Rosa in their corner and then distracting the ref so the non-legal partner can lay in cheap shots behind the ref’s back.

We return to the match and Rosa is trying to fight back but Britt tags Jamie first. Rosa escapes her with a cutter and tags in Toni who hits a Crossbody from the top for two. Toni fights off Rebel and Britt on the outside before she hits another Crossbody from the top and a Waterwheel Drop for two. Rosa tags in and Hayter suplexes both of them and tags out to Britt. Brit lays in a huge Ripcord Elbow but Rosa takes it and then comes back with a Death Valley Driver before tagging in Toni. They try a double team but the ref is distracted by Hayter and Rebel jumps on the apron. The Doctor rakes Rosa’s eyes and throws her out before hitting and Avalanche Air Raid Crash and tagging out to Jamie. It’s their turn for double teams but Rosa makes the save on the pin at 2.9. Everyone is down until Rosa and Britt get into a strike exchange. Neither of them are legal and they counter each other till Britt lands an Air Raid Crash. Toni hits a DDT on Britt and then Hayter nails Storm with a Backbreaker but can’t make the pin. We get a Quadruple down before Rosa and Toni both hit German Suplexes before Toni runs wild with Hip Attacks. Rosa gets taken down before Jamie Hayter hits a huge Lariat to knock Toni out of her shoes and pick up the win. What a match.

Sammy & Tay Video Package/Eddie Kingston Threat

This is just gross and hilarious. I love these two. However, they get cut off by Eddie Kingston and he tells Sammy that he has a match coming with Eddie at All Out.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Ren Jones via Pinfall (0:53)

Before this match, Taz says there is no more Team Taz and wishes all of his former clients well in the future.

Hobbs heads out the middle of the ramp with a remixed entrance theme. His opponent, Ren Jones, waits in the ring. Hobbs takes over from the start with a Splash and hits a Leaping Oklahoma Stampeded and then one more big shot is all it takes to pin Jones.

As soon as the match is over. Ricky Starks sprints out to attack Hobbs but the referee tries to stop him and that lets Hobbs hit a huge Spinebuster to leave Ricky laying.

Miro Promo

More cryptic stuff and I think we’re getting spooky Miro and I am here for it.

Darby Allin Promo

And speaking of spooky, Darby says Brody is here because he recommended him to Tony Khan. He tells Brody to remember that he asked for this Coffin match. All this whilst tattooing his own hand. Wild.

Christian Cage defeated Matt Hardy via Pinfall (11:04)

JR heads out before this match, only appropriate that JR commentates on another Christian Cage and Matt Hardy match. Matt goes after Christian before the bell and as it rings, taking Cage down and swarming him with shots before more shots in the corner before Christian finally turns the tables. Christian lays in some shots to the jaw but Matt manages to send Christian to the outside to regain control. He uses the apron and barricade to help him but Christian escapes Matt’s attempt to put him through the timekeeper’s table. They head back in the ring and it’s still Hardy in control, using the turnbuckles and then hitting a big Powerbomb for two. Christian rolls out and Hardy follows, once again attacking him on the floor but Christian throws him into the ring steps and follows with a big running knee to send us to break. Christian takes the match back into the ring and begins to properly dominate Matt with strikes and chokeholds. He hits a big Neckbreaker for two early on but then proceeds to just beat up on Hardy. Matt tries to fight back with some big shots when Christian gets on the top rope.

We return to the action and it’s Hardy who wins out with the Superplex. He crawls for the pin but Christian kicks out. Cage tries to fight back but runs into a Back Body Drop and then Matt lays in punches in the corner. He lays in an elbow from the middle rope and goes for the Twist of Fate but Christian escapes and lands a Pendulum kick. They head back up top and Matt lands an Avalanche Back Body Drop and then an Elbow from the top for a two count. Christian goes for the Killswitch but Hardy escapes and then lands a Diving Headbutt for two. Matt hits a Side Effect from nowhere for his own two count and then hits another one on the apron. He grabs the timekeeper’s table to bring it closer and puts Christian on it before going for another elbow drop, this time from the apron. He misses and Christian rolls him back into the ring to hit the Killswitch and pick up the victory.

After the match, Christian grabs two chairs and looks to Conchairto Hardy. All of a sudden, Luchasaurus’s music hits and he comes out to the ring. It’s all a distraction though and Jungle Boy appears from behind. Cage manages to slip away and escape through the crowd.

Daniel Garcia Interview

Garcia calls last week the biggest win in AEW history when he slayed the dragon, Bryan Danielson and he promises to do it again when Bryan is better.

PAC vs Connor Mills Video Package

PAC dominates another guy and then seems to call out Kip Sabian and his box like structure in the crowd. This was a surprising gem of a match. Connor Mills has a big future (and a bad haircut).

Ethan Page Promo

Ethan gets a chance to speak his mind and asks why he’s not on TV every week and why he doesn’t have an action figure. Stokely Hathaway comes out and Page screams that he deserves better. He asks the crowd why they cheer when they won’t buy his shirt. Stokely asks him what he’s doing then whispers something in his ear before offering another business card out. They leave together.

Jericho Appreciation Society Interview

Matt Menard says that Jericho being champion again in a week makes his nipples hard. Angelo gets mad at Schiavone for getting “smart” and then Anna says she’s the sexiest and toughest and threatens to choke out Tony before choking out a random member of staff.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) w/ Billy Gunn (8:02) in a Tag Team Dumpster Match

The Ass Boys head out first before Bowens attacks Billy before the match begins. Colten and Austin both eat Trash Can shots trying to make the save and then Max says start my music. He references VKM of course and then the Gunns begin to fight back.

I’m guessing the match has begun as Bowens suplexes both Austin & Colten to get back in control and they head for the ring where the bell actually rings. Colten nearly puts Bowens in the Dumpster and Austin hits him with the lid. They put him into the Dumpster with a Powerbomb and Caster follows but they stop the lid being closed and then they fight back with cookie trays to send us to break. This is wild. The Gunns take over early in the break but they almost get distracted by the Ass Boys chant from the crowd. They put Bowens in the Dumpster but can’t close the lid again. He climbs out and then Austin and Anthony fight atop the Dumpster.

We return as Austin takes control and throws Bowens off the dumpster into a pile of trash cans. Austin helps his brother to attack Caster. They take him to the top of the ramp where they pull a table out of the dumpster up there. Colten takes Max out with Suplex on the Steel Grating. Bowens comes to help and eats a Colt 45 from Colten on the ramp too. Austin says he’s heading up top and Colten sets Bowens up on the table. Austin is on top of the entrance tunnel but Bowens rolls off and then Caster appears behind Austin to toss him into the Dumpster. Bowens puts Colten on the table and Caster hits the mic drop before he joins his brother in the dumpster. The Acclaimed close the lids and zip tie them closed to win.

The Acclaimed celebrate then push the Dumpster off the ramp.

Claudio Castagnoli vs Konosuke Takeshita Video Package

This match is going to bang. Trust me.

Chris Jericho w/ Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated Wheeler Yuta w/ Claudio Castagnoli via Submission (12:31)

Main Event Time. Wheeler Yuta is accompanied by Regal who blesses our ears by joining commentary. Jericho is accompanied by Matt and Angelo who head to the ring with him, Floyd the bat too. After Judas finishes, Claudio also joins Yuta at ringside to even the odds somewhat. Wheeler begins with a flick to Jericho’s broken nose then beats him down on the mat and in the corners. Jericho uses the ropes to escape Yuta and roll outside but Wheeler follows him and beats Jericho down some more. He uses the barricades to assist him before they head back into the ring. Angelo Parker grabs Yuta’s boot and gets himself and Matt ejected. Jericho tries a cheap roll up but Yuta escapes and continues to beat Chris down. Yuta is dropped by Jericho on the top rope though to send us to break. Jericho begins to take control with some strikes to a grounded Yuta and then chops when he gets to his feet. Yuta fires up but Jericho sees the Dropkick coming so avoids it and then hits a running senton. He takes Yuta to the top rope where Yuta wins the fight but then loses the battle because Jericho catches him with an anti-air dropkick. Jericho lays in some Hammer & Anvil elbows then celebrates to the crowd.

We return as Yuta fires in some strikes and a kick before a Manhattan Drop Is followed with an Enzuigiri. He gets Jericho in the corner then hits a Diving Elbow from the top rope then nips up. Jericho comes back and we get a Double Cross Body which leaves both men reeling. They exchange strikes from their knees and then on their feet before Yuta hits a German Suplex and holds on to hit another and another. He gets to 5 which he bridges on for two before he lets go. He tries another but Jericho rolls him through and locks in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Yuta fights through it and gets to the bottom rope. Jericho celebrates his “win” then argues with Aubrey before Yuta takes Jericho to the outside then hits him with three Tope Suicidas. Yuta goes up top when they head back in the ring and lands a crossbody for two but Jericho comes back with a Backbreaker after reversing a lariat. He goes for the Lionsault but Yuta gets the knees up but then Yuta goes up top and Jericho counters with the Codebreaker for two. Jericho goes for more Hammer & Anvil elbows but Yuta attacks the nose to escape and transitions into a Regal Stretch. Jericho grabs the bat, the ref stops him but, in the distraction, Jericho hits the low blow. Jericho tries to get the win but Yuta gets the Seatbelt pin. Jericho escapes at two and goes straight back to the Walls of Jericho but turns it into the Lion Tamer and forces Yuta to tap out.

Jericho won’t let go after the bell so out comes Jon Moxley through the crowd. He hits the ring quickly and Jericho turns and runs. Moxley vs Jericho next week. Jericho says that he’s unlocked Pandora’s box by asking for Lionheart Chris Jericho who promises to stretch the shit out of Mox and take the title.

On paper, this should have been a 6 or 7 but everyone absolutely smashed it in the ring and it was a solid 8.5 or 9 out of 10 for me. But what did you think? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and see you back here on Friday for a rare live edition of AEW Rampage. Adios.