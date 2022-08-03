AEW Dynamite Live Results – August 3, 2022 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite and this week it’s just a regular old Dynamite again following Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen! It’s Quake by the Lake next week too so enjoy this regular Dynamite while it lasts! Tonight, we’re building to that show when Chris Jericho faces Wheeler Yuta for the right to face Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship! Not only that, we’ll also see a tag team match up in the Women’s division as Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm will battle Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. That and plenty more from Columbus, Ohio tonight so let’s waste not time. Commentary begins with Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Orange Cassidy vs Jay Lethal w/ Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh