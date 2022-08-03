Paige: "I Don't Really Want To Do Too Much Wrestling Stuff Out The Gate."

Paige was recently a guest on The Bellas Podcast, where she spoke about her current health conditions and future in professional wrestling.

“My neck is fantastic, I’m having no issues with it, and it’s looking good. I still want more time though. I mean, I’ve had nearly five years completely out of the ring, which is, it goes by so quickly. I’m like, ‘How?’ But yeah, I can see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and like for like a big moment, even like, for WrestleMania.”

On her future plans post-WWE:

“If I’m being honest, I don’t really want to do too much wrestling stuff out of the gate. I kind of just want to start branching out more to like, different opportunities, you know, and I am excited for it. I am going to be doing some signings, of course, because I’m never going to forget my wrestling fans. I do want to take on a whole new world which I didn’t get to opportunity to do in WWE. It’s the only thing that would really frustrate me with them is having all this time off and then being like, ‘Well, can I go do this?’ and then getting a ‘No,’ it’s like, ‘Well, I’m just sitting here, I’d really like to be doing something.’”