Two Former WWE Superstars Expecting Their First Child

Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Shawn Spears have announced they are expecting their first child.
Lee revealed the news in a video on Instagram with her husband reacting to the news which also featured a video of the ultrasound. She captioned the post, "Can’t wait to meet you."
