Two Former WWE Superstars Expecting Their First Child

Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Shawn Spears have announced they are expecting their first child.

Lee revealed the news in a video on Instagram with her husband reacting to the news which also featured a video of the ultrasound. She captioned the post, "Can’t wait to meet you."

Lee and Spears got married in August 2019. Shawn Spears is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, while Lee departed IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year taking a break from pro wrestling.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

