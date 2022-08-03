WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Details Emerge For AEW Video Game "Fight Forever"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2022

Today new details emerged on the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game, revealing news of different match types and customization options. THQ Nordic has also been confirmed as the publisher.

The game will be available for pre-order on Amazon for PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch at $59.99. A release date has not been confirmed but December 31, 2022, is listed on Amazon.

A trailer for the game was leaked on the Xbox store featuring former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker playing as herself while Tony Schavione is playing as Adam Cole.

Match types include Single Matches, Tag-Team Games, 3-Ways, 4-Ways, Ladder Matches, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches, and Lights-Out Matches. Players would be able to customize wrestler attire and appearance while also changing their entrances, move-sets, teams, and arenas.

Madison Rayne Signed To AEW As Coach For Women's Divison

AEW has put out the following announcement: AEW ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF TALENT RELATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT TEAM -- Roles for Sonjay Dutt, Q [...]

