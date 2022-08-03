New Details Emerge For AEW Video Game "Fight Forever"

Today new details emerged on the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game, revealing news of different match types and customization options. THQ Nordic has also been confirmed as the publisher.

The game will be available for pre-order on Amazon for PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch at $59.99. A release date has not been confirmed but December 31, 2022, is listed on Amazon.

A trailer for the game was leaked on the Xbox store featuring former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker playing as herself while Tony Schavione is playing as Adam Cole.

Match types include Single Matches, Tag-Team Games, 3-Ways, 4-Ways, Ladder Matches, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches, and Lights-Out Matches. Players would be able to customize wrestler attire and appearance while also changing their entrances, move-sets, teams, and arenas.

Read more AEW news: