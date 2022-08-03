Jimmy Hart Wants To Manage Dominik Mysterio, Calls Not Being Asked To Help NXT "An Injustice"

Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. during the festivities for WWE SummerSlam this year, where he was asked if there was anyone in WWE he would want to manage:

“You know who I think I can really help? Dominik. Yes, because if and when his daddy [Rey Mysterio] retires, I think I could go in and really help Dominik. I think Dominik’s young right now. He’s got a lot of potential, he’s very good as he is now, but I think someone like Jimmy Hart with him would be tremendous.”

However, Jimmy Hart hasn't gotten any offers yet.