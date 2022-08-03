Jimmy Hart Wants To Manage Dominik Mysterio, Calls Not Being Asked To Help NXT "An Injustice"

Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. during the festivities for WWE SummerSlam this year, where he was asked if there was anyone in WWE he would want to manage:
“You know who I think I can really help? Dominik. Yes, because if and when his daddy [Rey Mysterio] retires, I think I could go in and really help Dominik. I think Dominik’s young right now. He’s got a lot of potential, he’s very good as he is now, but I think someone like Jimmy Hart with him would be tremendous.”
However, Jimmy Hart hasn't gotten any offers yet.
“Can you believe it? It’s such an injustice – they should be calling me to do that. So, Stephanie [McMahon] and Triple H, don’t forget Jimmy Hart’s right down here in Tampa, Florida, which is just a short drive to Orlando. I think I can help. Absolutely, yes, I can help. NXT is part of our future, I’d love to go down there and help out do anything.”
