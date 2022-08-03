WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jimmy Hart Wants To Manage Dominik Mysterio, Calls Not Being Asked To Help NXT "An Injustice"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 03, 2022

Jimmy Hart Wants To Manage Dominik Mysterio, Calls Not Being Asked To Help NXT "An Injustice"

Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. during the festivities for WWE SummerSlam this year, where he was asked if there was anyone in WWE he would want to manage:

“You know who I think I can really help? Dominik. Yes, because if and when his daddy [Rey Mysterio] retires, I think I could go in and really help Dominik. I think Dominik’s young right now. He’s got a lot of potential, he’s very good as he is now, but I think someone like Jimmy Hart with him would be tremendous.”

However, Jimmy Hart hasn't gotten any offers yet.

“Can you believe it? It’s such an injustice – they should be calling me to do that. So, Stephanie [McMahon] and Triple H, don’t forget Jimmy Hart’s right down here in Tampa, Florida, which is just a short drive to Orlando. I think I can help. Absolutely, yes, I can help. NXT is part of our future, I’d love to go down there and help out do anything.”

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #jimmy hart #dominik mysterio #rey mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77745/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer