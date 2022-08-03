WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Orange Cassidy Says He's The Only Wrestler To Have "Like 16 Breakout Matches"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 03, 2022

Orange Cassidy Says He's The Only Wrestler To Have "Like 16 Breakout Matches"

Orange Cassidy was recently a guest on the Absolute Geek podcast, where he spoke a bit about his shoulder injury that kept him out of action for a while.

Well, I was hurt for a very long time. I had a type III AC separation in my left shoulder, and it hurt real bad, so I couldn’t really wrestle for a while. Then it’s like okay, and I decided to come back and wrestle Will Ospreay. I tried a little harder than I usually do in that match, especially because I, I don’t know. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody, but I know I can. Every now and then, I like to show everybody and remind everybody what I can do when I feel like it. I have that luxury to just turn it on when I want to. I think I’m the only person that’s like 16 breakout matches because I get that every single time I have a wrestling match. It’s like people forgot, so I just wanted to remind everybody this is who Orange Cassidy was, and I think I was able to do that. I would have liked to win, but he’s pretty good.

Jim Ross Said Orange Cassidy Gimmick Was "Stupid" In Early AEW Production Meeting, Tony Khan Told Him To "Give Him A Chance."

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Orange Cassidy. "In the production meeting, the first year, and [...]

— Guy Incognito Mar 04, 2022 05:16PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #orange cassidy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77742/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer