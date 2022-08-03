Orange Cassidy Says He's The Only Wrestler To Have "Like 16 Breakout Matches"

Orange Cassidy was recently a guest on the Absolute Geek podcast, where he spoke a bit about his shoulder injury that kept him out of action for a while.

“Well, I was hurt for a very long time. I had a type III AC separation in my left shoulder, and it hurt real bad, so I couldn’t really wrestle for a while. Then it’s like okay, and I decided to come back and wrestle Will Ospreay. I tried a little harder than I usually do in that match, especially because I, I don’t know. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody, but I know I can. Every now and then, I like to show everybody and remind everybody what I can do when I feel like it. I have that luxury to just turn it on when I want to. I think I’m the only person that’s like 16 breakout matches because I get that every single time I have a wrestling match. It’s like people forgot, so I just wanted to remind everybody this is who Orange Cassidy was, and I think I was able to do that. I would have liked to win, but he’s pretty good.“