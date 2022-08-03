AEW & Anthony Bowens File Acclaimed-Related Trademarks

Yo! Listen!
Anthony Bowens has a filed a trademark on his nickname, "5-Tool Player", for merchandising and entertainment purposes.
You can read the filing below.
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20181017. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20181017
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20181015. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20181015
In addition to this, AEW has filed for a trademark on The Acclaimed-- which should be a good sign that they're here to stay.
Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
Mark For: THE ACCLAIMED trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; T-shirts.
