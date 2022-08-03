WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Henry Claims Wardlow Will Be A Dominant Force In Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2022

During an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry had high praise for AEW star Wardlow and believes he could become as dominant in the world of professional wrestling as Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Goldberg:

“I think Wardlow is an unbelievable competitor. And he’s going to be even better. The Wardlow we see right now, in a best of three, I think a Mark Henry might beat that guy. But in the next two years, Wardlow is going to be the most dominant force in pro wrestling since Brock Lesnar, since Goldberg, since The Rock, since Steve Austin. And then that guy, the best of three is going to be 3-0.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #wardlow #mark henry

