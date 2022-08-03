Mark Henry Claims Wardlow Will Be A Dominant Force In Pro Wrestling

During an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry had high praise for AEW star Wardlow and believes he could become as dominant in the world of professional wrestling as Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Goldberg:

“I think Wardlow is an unbelievable competitor. And he’s going to be even better. The Wardlow we see right now, in a best of three, I think a Mark Henry might beat that guy. But in the next two years, Wardlow is going to be the most dominant force in pro wrestling since Brock Lesnar, since Goldberg, since The Rock, since Steve Austin. And then that guy, the best of three is going to be 3-0.”