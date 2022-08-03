WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dumpster Match, Jon Moxley To Speak, The Undisputed Elite returns And More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2022

Dumpster Match, Jon Moxley To Speak, The Undisputed Elite returns And More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will broadcast live from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Check out the announced line-up for tonight’s Dynamite below:

- Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

- The Undisputed Elite returns

- Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

- Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

- Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. opponent to be announced

- Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho. If Yuta wins, he will replace Jericho in the match with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Quake at The Lake on August 10

Read more AEW news:

Arraignment For Jeff Hardy Officially Waived

A new update on Jeff Hardy has surfaced ahead of a scheduled court date in relation to his DUI case. Hardy was due for arraignment before V [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2022 12:44PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77737/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer