Dumpster Match, Jon Moxley To Speak, The Undisputed Elite returns And More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will broadcast live from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Check out the announced line-up for tonight’s Dynamite below:
- Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak
- The Undisputed Elite returns
- Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
- Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. opponent to be announced
- Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club
- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho. If Yuta wins, he will replace Jericho in the match with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Quake at The Lake on August 10
