Josh Alexander Recalls Getting To Walk To The Ring With His Son At IMPACT Rebellion

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 02, 2022

Josh Alexander was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about getting to walk to the ring with his son at IMPACT Rebellion and what it meant to him.

“Just to be able to share it with my boy. I have a seven-year-old son as well, and he’s not so much into pro wrestling as he’s a bit shy. But at the time, he was three years old, he’s four now, but he’s been completely obsessed with wrestling since he could walk and pay attention to the television set. I’m both of my son’s heroes, as many dads are to their children, but I get to be a superhero, which is insane to be able to share that moment. Most fathers get to get their sons a photo with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland, but I got to walk out with my son on pay-per-view and give him a memory that he’s never going to forget.”

Source: fightful.com
