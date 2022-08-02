When To Expect Ronda Rousey To Return

The Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Ronda Rousey will likely return during the Cardiff show. Dave Meltzer stated that she is booked for that appearance still at this time. This means that she'll likely return in time for Clash at the Castle.

“She’s booked on the Cardiff show. So she’s going to be unsuspended at least before [that]. I don’t know how long, but it’s not going to be a month, to put it that way, because she’s got to be back for the PPV show.”

Ronda Rousey's "suspension" came after her match with Liv Morgan during SummerSlam. Rousey attacked a referee and was fined an "undisclosed amount" of money.