WWE Allowing Talent More Freedom On Mic And To Improvise More

According to a report by PWInsider it's being said that WWE is allowing talent to have more freedom while on the mic. They also are allowed to improvise more, and call spots in the ring.
PWInsider were told that a big part of what made the Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre match so great on Smackdown last week is that it was called in the ring, and not having every single spot laid out to them beforehand.
